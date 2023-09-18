Kentucky Football bowl projection roundup

The Kentucky Wildcats are heading into SEC play at 3-0 after a 35-3 win over the Akron Zips on Saturday night at Kroger Field.

Although it wasn't a perfect game in the win over the Zips, Mark Stoops and his team now turn their attention to Vanderbilt as they look to make a statement from the jump to start conference play.

Why do they need to make a statement? Well, because through the first three games, not many question marks have been answered. With a string of games against Florida, Georgia, Missouri, and Tennessee following this Saturday’s matchup in Nashville, this squad needs to show how solid they actually can be.

The national media is also looking for that statement to be made, as early bowl projections don't have the Cats heading anywhere too glamorous for postseason play. Luckily for Kentucky, there is still plenty of time (and big-time games) to change that narrative. That all starts this weekend, as they need to beat a struggling Vanderbilt squad.

Going to be a fun storyline to follow through the rest of the season.

Here are some of the latest Bowl projections after week three: