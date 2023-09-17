 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kentucky earns fewer votes in new Coaches and AP Polls

The Cats likely need to win their next two games to crack the top 25.

After a solid performance for the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday vs. Akron — a 35-3 blowout victory — Kentucky fell three spots in the recent Week 4 Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 30 for Kentucky.

Kentucky received 28 points in the recent poll this week, but last week, they were coming in at No. 27 in the poll with 38 points. Although it was a slow start for Kentucky this past weekend, with only a 14-0 lead at halftime, they were able to gain momentum and eventually scored three more touchdowns with the defense only allowing a field goal for the whole game.

If the Cats have a great performance against Vanderbilt to begin SEC play while other top-25 teams go down, then they’ll have a shot of being ranked in the new polls

As for the new AP Poll, Kentucky is now down to No. 33 compared to last week when they were No. 32. More than likely, Kentucky needs to win these next two games vs. Vanderbilt and Florida to get into the top 25.

Coaches Top 25 Poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Florida State
  4. Ohio State
  5. USC
  6. Texas
  7. Penn State
  8. Washington
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Utah
  11. Oregon
  12. Alabama
  13. LSU
  14. Oklahoma
  15. Oregon State
  16. Ole Miss
  17. North Carolina
  18. Duke
  19. Colorado
  20. Tennessee
  21. Miami
  22. Iowa
  23. Clemson
  24. Washington State
  25. UCLA

Others Receiving Votes: Kansas State 114; Missouri 44; Fresno State 43; Florida 41; Kentucky 28; Texas Christian 26; Maryland 19; Kansas 17; Auburn 16; Texas A&M 11; Syracuse 10; Air Force 9; Tulane 7; Central Florida 5; Wyoming 3; Ohio 3; James Madison 3; Wake Forest 2; Louisville 2; Memphis 1; Brigham Young 1; Arkansas 1.

AP Top 25 Poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Texas
  4. Florida State
  5. USC
  6. Ohio State
  7. Penn State
  8. Washington
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Oregon
  11. Utah
  12. LSU
  13. Alabama
  14. Oregon State
  15. Ole Miss
  16. Oklahoma
  17. North Carolina
  18. Duke
  19. Colorado
  20. Miami
  21. Washington State
  22. UCLA
  23. Tennessee
  24. Iowa
  25. Florida

Others Receiving Votes: Clemson 76, Missouri 72, Kansas St. 54, TCU 21, Fresno St. 17, Kansas 15, Tulane 13, Kentucky 10, Maryland 4, BYU 3, Wisconsin 2, Syracuse 2, Louisville 1, Auburn 1

