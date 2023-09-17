Kentucky earns fewer votes in new Coaches and AP Polls

After a solid performance for the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday vs. Akron — a 35-3 blowout victory — Kentucky fell three spots in the recent Week 4 Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 30 for Kentucky.

Kentucky received 28 points in the recent poll this week, but last week, they were coming in at No. 27 in the poll with 38 points. Although it was a slow start for Kentucky this past weekend, with only a 14-0 lead at halftime, they were able to gain momentum and eventually scored three more touchdowns with the defense only allowing a field goal for the whole game.

If the Cats have a great performance against Vanderbilt to begin SEC play while other top-25 teams go down, then they’ll have a shot of being ranked in the new polls

As for the new AP Poll, Kentucky is now down to No. 33 compared to last week when they were No. 32. More than likely, Kentucky needs to win these next two games vs. Vanderbilt and Florida to get into the top 25.

Others Receiving Votes: Kansas State 114; Missouri 44; Fresno State 43; Florida 41; Kentucky 28; Texas Christian 26; Maryland 19; Kansas 17; Auburn 16; Texas A&M 11; Syracuse 10; Air Force 9; Tulane 7; Central Florida 5; Wyoming 3; Ohio 3; James Madison 3; Wake Forest 2; Louisville 2; Memphis 1; Brigham Young 1; Arkansas 1.

Others Receiving Votes: Clemson 76, Missouri 72, Kansas St. 54, TCU 21, Fresno St. 17, Kansas 15, Tulane 13, Kentucky 10, Maryland 4, BYU 3, Wisconsin 2, Syracuse 2, Louisville 1, Auburn 1