Game Glance: Kentucky at Vanderbilt

The Kentucky Wildcats hit the road on Saturday for their first test away from Kroger Field this season. The Wildcats will play the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville, which is also Kentucky’s first Southeastern Conference game of the year.

Kentucky enters the game an undefeated 3-0, while Vanderbilt is 2-2 after playing a Week Zero game. The Wildcats have wins over Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, and Akron.

Vanderbilt has wins over Hawai’i and Alabama A&M with losses to Wake Forest and UNLV, the latter being a gut-wrenching defeat in thrilling fashion.

The Wildcats have played pretty well on defense through the first three weeks, but their offense — despite scoring at least 28 points in each game — has been somewhat flawed.

Transfer quarterback Devin Leary has been pretty good but hasn’t been as aggressive throwing the ball downfield. Star receivers Barion Brown and Dane Key have made plays at times but have mostly been out of sync with the flow of the offense.

Even though it’s Vanderbilt, this game should be somewhat of a test for Kentucky. It’s a road game, and should be a bit better competition in terms of talent on the field. A win would be a significant momentum boost for Kentucky as they would then return home to host Florida the following week.

But if the Wildcats are caught looking ahead or continue their inconsistency on offense, an early season loss could be in play.

There’s also the revenge factor in play this week, as Kentucky will be looking to avenge last year’s home debacle vs. the Dores. So look for the Wildcats to play with a little extra fire in this one.

Game: Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores

Location: FirstBank Stadium

Time: Noon ET on September 23rd

TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Online Stream: WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

Radio: UK Sports Network

Replay: WatchESPN and SEC Network (check local listings).

Early Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Kentucky at -12 as of Sunday evening. ESPN’s matchup predictor gives Kentucky a 78.5% chance of achieving victory.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.