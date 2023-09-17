Sunday Headlines: Brian Robinson Edition

When Kentucky landed the Smith twins from Corbin high school, all UK fans could think about was the fact that A) they flipped two recruits from Michigan and B) two talented high school players are staying in-state to play their college football careers.

Then, after the news hit, it became a popular fact that the Smith twins committing moved Kentucky up to inside the top-30 for the class of 2024 rankings.

But what if Kentucky isn’t done and what if it’s a player related to the Smith twins flipping their commitment?

Chris Fisher of 247Sports writes that, according to 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong, Kentucky is “trending for Westerville (Ohio) North 4-star edge Brian Robinson.”

Robinson is a 6-5, 255 pound prospect who ranks 91st overall in the class and 7th overall for EDGE rushers. His physical build and special skillset have future star written all over them.

Fisher also writes that Robinson was in attendance for Kentucky’s win over Ball State opening weekend and was joined by the Smith twins at that game. Like the twins, Robinson has been linked to Michigan. But unlike the twins, hasn’t committed to a school yet.

All three players are being heavily recruited by Vince Marrow, who has a pretty outstanding track record in the state of Ohio. It’s hard to believe the sudden trend for Robinson isn’t related to the Smith twins announcing their commitment and it wouldn’t be a shock to see Robinson announce his commitment to Kentucky, either.

Tweet of the Day

Stoops said nothing wrong with Leary. "Got winded and could have gone right back in" after taking big hit in 4th quarter — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) September 17, 2023

Great news here.

