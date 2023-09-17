Where Kentucky targets stand in 247 Sports’ updated 2024 and 2025 rankings

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Kentucky Wildcats are recruiting several of the top-ranked prospects in both the 2024 and 2025 classes.

On Wednesday, 247 Sports released their updated ranking for both classes.

In 2024, Cooper Flagg takes over the top spot after reclassifying into 2024, the belief is that Duke is the clear favorite to land Flagg.

Tre Johnson checks in at No. 5 overall and is the No. 1 overall shooting guard. As of right now, Baylor is considered the favorite with Texas also in strong position, but the Cats are still in the mix.

Jayden Quaintance is now the No. 9 overall player and the No. 2 overall center. Kentucky is well in the mix and could be considered the favorite.

Karter Knox, the brother of former Kentucky star Kevin Knox, is ranked as the No. 14 overall player and the No. 5 overall small forward.

Billy Richmond, who is visiting Kentucky this weekend, is the No. 24 overall player and the No. 5 shooting guard.

Boogie Fland is the No. 3 overall combo guard in the class but checks in at No. 33 overall.

Somto Cyril is Kentucky’s first commit for the 2024 class, and the big man checks in at No. 68 overall and is the No. 11 center.

Moving on to 2025, the Cats are once again in the mix for several of the top-ranked prospects.

Cameron Boozer continues to hold the top overall spot in the class with Kentucky still in the mix for the 6-foot-9 power forward.

Darryn Peterson checks in right behind Boozer at No. 2 overall and is the top-ranked shooting guard.

Koa Peat is the second power forward in the top five, as he is ranked as the No. 3 overall player.

Jasper Johnson is just inside the top 10 as he is the No. 9 overall player but is the No. 2 overall combo guard.

Cayden Boozer is the No. 17 overall player and is the No. 3 overall point guard.

You can check out the entire updated 2024 rankings here and the 2025 rankings here.

On top of these rankings, 247 Sports also released their initial 2026 rankings, which you can check out here.