Devin Leary has injury scare vs. Akron

The Kentucky Wildcats had a hold-your-breath injury scare after quarterback Devin Leary was forced out of Saturday’s game vs. Akron due to injury.

It happened in the fourth quarter when Leary took a shot to the midsection by an Akron defender while throwing the ball deep for tight end Josh Kattus, which was batted away and fell incomplete.

After being down on the field for a few minutes, Leary got up and jogged off the field as if he’d simply had the wind knocked out of him.

With Leary out, Kaiya Sheron entered the game and threw an incomplete pass on third down, forcing a Kentucky punt with 9:28 remaining.

It appears Leary is okay, but this is still concerning to see, given his injury history. He had two seasons at NC State end prematurely due to injury.

We will have more on this story if more details come out.

