Highlights, box score, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Cats’ win vs. Zips

Kentucky still has a lot to work on, but 3-0 still sounds nice.

By Adam Haste
Dylan Ballard - A Sea Of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in action under the lights on Saturday night at Kroger Field for a matchup against Akron.

It was a fantastic start for the Cats as they took their first drive right down the field, and Devin Leary hit Josh Kattus for the 7-0 lead.

Unfortunately, the offensive struggles that we have been seeing this season hit after the first drive.

Luckily, the Kentucky defense was continuing to do its job and kept Akron from scoring in the first half.

With 8 seconds remaining in the half, Leary hit Tayvion Robinson for a 22-yard touchdown to make it a 14-0 ballgame at the break.

The second half didn’t get off to a great start, but then Ray Davis happened for this offense.

On back-to-back possessions, Davis had a 58-yard touchdown reception followed by a 55-yard touchdown run to push Kentucky’s lead to 28-3 over Akron.

Down the stretch, the Cats continued to take some shots down the field but were not able to connect.

Late in the game, an injury scare with Leary led to Kaiya Sheron taking over at quarterback for the rest of the game.

After an explosive run by Demi Sumo-Karngbaye for 42 yards, he was able to finish the drive with a 4-yard TD run to make it 35-3, and that would be the final score of this one.

Game MVP

The Cats needed someone to step up with the offense struggling to move the ball at times. On Saturday, that player was Ray Davis making him tonight’s MVP.

Davis has established himself as the featured back in Kentucky’s offense, but he is doing damage in more ways than just on the ground.

For the game, he finished with 7 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown, averaging 10.3 yards per carry. However, he also added 3 receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown.

With SEC play approaching, the Cats needed someone to step up and start making big plays for this offense, and it looks like Davis is starting to become that guy.

Hopefully, we will start to see more players on this offense start stepping up and making big plays moving forward.

Highlights

Box Score

Twitter Reactions

