Devin Booker, Nike release All-Star guard’s first signature shoe

Devin Booker and Nike have collaborated on a shoe, and that has turned into the Nike Book 1. Booker teased the shoe on Twitter/X Thursday afternoon.

Booker and Nike will be paired until at least 2029 after the guard’s latest contract extension with the apparel goliath. Here’s a first look at the shoe for the former Kentucky Wildcats standout guard.

Take a look.

Booker erupted onto the NBA scene after his rookie season, having scored 20 points per game and continually led the Suns to a more prominent place among the NBA hierarchy. He’ll have Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant by his side this upcoming season in what should be a championship-caliber Suns roster.

Booker signed a massive five-year deal in July 2022. He’ll make north of $61 million in the final year of his contract, the 2027-2028 season. Couple that with the release of this shoe, and it seems like life is going well for the 26-year-old 3-time All-Star guard.

Booker’s fashion has been in the limelight before, and that passion should become even more prominent with the release of his new shoe. That said, will you be getting yourself a pair of the Nike Book 1?