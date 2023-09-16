Saturday Headlines: Akron Gameday Edition

Good morning BBN!

It is finally time for some football under the lights of Kroger Field as the Kentucky Wildcats prepare to square off against the Akron Zips later on tonight.

Mark Stoops’ squad is looking to start the season 3-0 before they head to Nashville for a date with the Vanderbilt Commodores next Saturday, but they will need to clean up some things to impress most of the fanbase this evening.

Mostly the offense. After a lackluster performance against EKU last weekend, which took a late first-half touchdown to finally put some points on the board, the Cats face off against a bad Akron defense tonight. They need to put up some points and make it look easy while doing it.

Defensively they will also be tested in a few ways. The Zips might not be the best squad, but they can throw the ball around the yard. Can the secondary hold up and prevent Akron from getting close to their 290 YPG mark? Should be a fun thing to watch.

It’s the first full day of getting prepared for a night game at Kroger Field. Let’s enjoy it, BBN.

Go Cats!

Corbin doesn’t just have hounds in town, they have a Big Dawg pic.twitter.com/TAoxLoXRHR — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) September 15, 2023

It was a big night in Corbin last night.

Also, here are this week’s Kentucky Reacts results, where you voiced your opinion on what the football Cats need to improve on the most moving forward.

To no surprise, you said Kentucky’s issues with penalties were the thing that needs the most work on.

