Kentucky vs. Akron game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Akron Zips at 7:30 PM ET at Kroger Field. You can watch the game on ESPNU or stream it live at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, or the ESPN app.

It’s been a weird start to the season for the Wildcats. On one hand, the defense has looked good, causing multiple turnovers and big plays while holding each of their first two opponents under 18 points.

On the other hand, the offense has struggled greatly to find any kind of rhythm out there, more specifically in the passing game.

The EKU Colonels gave the Cats everything they could handle and more on Saturday. It wasn’t until the third quarter when Kentucky finally got the lead for good.

SEC play begins with Vanderbilt after this game with Akron, so it’s very important that UK can put it all together today in order to be ready for conference play.

Celebrating 50 years of football in Kroger Field

