Kentucky vs. Akron odds, betting trends, and more

It’s gameday in the Bluegrass as Kentucky football is set to host the Akron Zips in their first night game of the young 2023 season. Kentucky has started their season 2-0, but has been far from consistent in those two games. The Zips, holding a 1-1 record, will be in search of a substantial upset bid. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM ET with television coverage on ESPNU.

Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kentucky is a 26-point favorite, with the game total set at 49.5 points. The Wildcats are 6.5-point favorites to win the first quarter, and they’re 14.5-point favorites to win the first half. Kentucky’s team total is 37.5 points, while Akron’s is 10.5 points. Other prop and game lines can be found here.

Betting Trends

Kentucky is 15-0 SU in their last 15 games vs. the MAC.

Kentucky is 10-0 SU in its last 10 games played in September.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Kentucky’s last 11 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Kentucky’s last 7 games at home.

Akron is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Akron’s last 8 games.

Akron is 3-17 SU in its last 20 games.

Akron is 1-10 SU in its last 11 games on the road.

Akron is 0-6 SU in its last 6 games vs. the SEC.

Prediction

Enough really can’t be said about the lack of consistency Kentucky has showed in their first two games. And when you consider the Wildcats will have played a quarter of their season after tonight’s game is concluded, it would be completely normal to expect at least one “complete” game from Kentucky.

The Wildcats have that opportunity today, as they have a clear advantage across all positions. One name to keep an eye on for the Zips, though, is wide receiver Daniel George. He’s coming off a 67-catch, 793-yard season a year ago and has six catches for 100 yards this season.

Kentucky’s front will be tough to run against, and with Kentucky expected to build a substantial lead, the Zips will likely look to throw the ball much more frequently than relying on their ground game. George could have a good game, but Kentucky will simply be too much for Akron on Saturday night.

Final Score: Kentucky 34, Akron 13