Lakers ink Jarred Vanderbilt to 4-year, $48 million extension

The Los Angeles Lakers signed forward Jarred Vanderbilt to a four-year, $48 million contract extension Friday, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Los Angeles traded for Vanderbilt in the middle of the last season to aid their playoff push. Vanderbilt immediately joined the team and fit in well, as his lengthy perimeter defending was just what the doctor ordered for the Lakers.

The 24-year-old averaged 7.2 points per game on 52.9% shooting, so that $48 million figure on the surface seems like a good chunk for someone of that caliber, but Vanderbilt adds far more than just scoring.

His defending is among the best in the NBA, especially on the perimeter, and he averaged 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game as well. That said, here’s the report from Charania with a note on the extension.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt has agreed on a four-year, $48 million contract extension with the franchise, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Erika Ruiz told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal is fully guaranteed with a player option in the fourth year. pic.twitter.com/4kuLlt8zeT — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 15, 2023

Vanderbilt is young, which is another positive and will be able to help keep the Lakers afloat in a difficult Western Conference.

Los Angeles also signed guard Austin Reeves this offseason, so the duo is set to be with the Lakers for the long-term future. Reeves got a four-year, $56 million deal.

As for Vanderbilt, Los Angeles was his fourth team in five years, having played with the Timberwolves, Jazz, and Nuggets as well, so ideally, he’ll be able to stay with the Lakers for the long-term future as consistency is typically a positive for players.

More importantly, this is the biggest payday Vanderbilt has ever secured, which is wonderful to see after it appeared injuries could derail the career of the former Kentucky Wildcats forward.