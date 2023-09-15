Friday Headlines: Tre Johnson Edition

The college basketball recruiting cycle is never-ending, especially for a program like Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball.

Head coach John Calipari and his staff are always several years ahead, but they’ve had their eyes on a 2024 prospect this week. Tre Johnson, the No. 5 overall player in his class, and the Wildcats have mutual interest.

However, a decision on Johnson’s future may not come as soon as Calipari and his staff may have hoped.

Eric Bossi reports that Johnson will “likely” wait until the spring before deciding on where he’ll go at the collegiate level. In addition to Kentucky, Johnson is linked to big-time programs such as Alabama, Baylor, Kansas, and Texas.

Kentucky is 3 deep today at @LinkHoops for @iamtrejohnson1 with John Calipari, Chin Coleman and Orlando Antigua



They're also watching 2025 PG @BruhJasperJ https://t.co/X3uhNnJBSy — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) September 14, 2023

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard is the top prospect on Kentucky’s radar, making this a huge priority for Calipari and his staff. While there are several players that Kentucky could retain after this season, there are also several that could go on to the NBA — leaving Calipari multiple scholarship spots to fill.

The recent buzz has been in favor of a Baylor vs. Texas battle, so perhaps this delay into 2024 will be beneficial for Kentucky to make up ground.

Calipari, his staff, and the fans will most likely have to wait, though, until early 2024 to hear a decision from Johnson and his family. Until then, UK has a highly talented team ready to chase banner No. 9, and that chase is now just over seven weeks ago.

Tweet of the Day

Most Points Per Offensive Play in College Football:



1. USC - 0.932

2. Kentucky - 0.846

3. Florida State - 0.810

4. Washington - 0.798

5. Miami - 0.729

6. Georgia - 0.726

7. Notre Dame - 0.713

8. Georgia Southern - 0.671

9. Oregon State - 0.656

10. Oklahoma - 0.643 pic.twitter.com/udbBH81YHd — College Football Report (@CFBRep) September 14, 2023

Love seeing this.

