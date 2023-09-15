4-star Smith Twins flip from Michigan to Kentucky

Yahtzee!

On Friday, the Kentucky Wildcats football program received some very good recruiting news, receiving commitments from top-300 recruits Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith.

The Smith twins made their announcement during Corbin’s battle with Frederick Douglass. Head coach Mark Stoops and recruiting ace Vince Marrow were in attendance. Our own Dylan Ballard was also on-site to catch the special night.

Smith Twins flip to KENTUCKY!!!! pic.twitter.com/NjJohTaRZ8 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) September 16, 2023

Pregame here in Corbin is a vibe pic.twitter.com/0b6JAoLn0M — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) September 15, 2023

The Smith twins have flipped from Michigan to Kentucky !



They asked me to specifically post one of these photos @ASeaOfBlue #BBN pic.twitter.com/tuEZJdyTyN — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) September 16, 2023

The Smith twins originally committed to Michigan back in July but have now picked Kentucky over not just the Wolverines. Among the other programs to offer them scholarships include the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Tennessee Volunteers, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Ole Miss Rebels.

The Smith twin’s commitments have been a long time coming for Kentucky, dating back to when they transferred back to the state in July.

After attending Cheshire Academy in Connecticut for the last two years, playing alongside major recruits such as four-star quarterback Dante Reno and Luke Reynolds (No. 8 tight end in America), the twins decided to transfer back home to Kentucky to play their final season of high school football. This decision opened the door for Vince Marrow and the Kentucky staff to pull the flip, and they were successful.

With that said, it did not come without troubles as the brothers were nearly deemed ineligible by the KHSAA, which would have pushed them out of the state to play elsewhere, and most likely not at Kentucky. Speaking to someone familiar with the situation, the eligibility concerns arose from the twins entering their fifth season of high school football but never signing the COVID year waiver, which Connecticut did not require.

Now that they have been cleared to play and have pledged themselves to be future Wildcats, what is Kentucky getting in the Smith twins?

According to 247 Sports, they are the No. 1 (Jacob) and 2 (Jerod) ranked players in the Bluegrass state for the 2024 class and ranked top 300 overall. ESPN is the highest on the twins, ranking Jacob 94th overall and Jerod 153rd (Jerod’s highest ranking is 141st at 247 Sports).

The brothers also give Kentucky six four-star commitments in the class. To put that into perspective, Kentucky had just three four-star commits in Mark Stoops’ first class in 2013.

Overall, Kentucky’s team class ranking jumped to 28th from 38th with 247 Sports, with the additions.

The two are both defensive players and versatile but possess different skill sets. The 6-foot-2, 255-pound Jerod is a defensive lineman who has played everywhere from nose to five-technique in 3-4 defense.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Jacob is 25 pounds lighter and has looked comfortable from EDGE to linebacker and corner.

One thing is apparent, the talent is there, and they have the tools to make an impact in Brad White’s defense at Kentucky.

It can’t be understated that this was a monstrous win for the football program!

Now, check out some highlights of these future Wildcats!

Jacob:

Jerod:

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter for more UK news and views! And as always, GO CATS!!