Big Blue Madness date and ticket info announced; no campout this year

Kentucky officially announced Thursday that Big Blue Madness is back for another year.

Due to the ongoing renovations at Memorial Coliseum, there will be no campout this year, but UK says tickets will go on sale starting at 8:00 pm ET on Friday, September 29th on Ticketmaster, with the actual Big Blue Madness event happening on Friday, October 13th at 7 pm ET.

In addition, the SEC Network will televise Big Blue Madness live.

This is a great time to start to get to know this upcoming year’s roster and players as the season approaches. This year’s event will be happening the day before the Missouri football game and during Keeneland’s fall meet, so that week will be a big week for the people in the Commonwealth.

The tip-off event for the @KentuckyMBB and @KentuckyWBB seasons, presented by Kinetic by Windstream, will take place at Rupp Arena on October 13th! Tickets will be available starting at 8 p.m. EST on September 29th on Ticketmaster and will be FREE!

Last year for Big Blue Madness, many former Kentucky Wildcats showed up to the event, including Hamidou Diallo, Nick Richards, Kevin Knox, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, and others. Although nobody has been announced, it would be nice to see some other former players show up to the program or even some celebrities. Some celebrities over the years who have shown up include Drake and Michael Buffer.

While Drake has not been to Big Blue Madness since 2017, he did allow the Cats to go to his mansion while the team was in Canada for the GLOBL JAM Tournament.

Even though there won’t be a campout this year, it will still be fun to have Keeneland, Kentucky vs. Missouri in football, and Big Blue Madness all in the same week this upcoming year.

