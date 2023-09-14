Mark Story joins Bleav in Kentucky to preview Cats vs. Zips

It feels like it was just yesterday when the new college football season kicked off, yet we’re already into Week 3.

This week, the Kentucky Wildcats host the Akron Zips out of the MAC. This will be the final non-conference game before SEC play kicks into gear next week with Kentucky’s conference opener at Vanderbilt.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash with the Zips, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon, and Jalen Whitlow dropped a fresh episode of Bleav in Kentucky with special guest Mark Story, one of the best in the business when it comes to covering Kentucky sports.

On the show, the guys discussed:

The legacy of the legendary Roy Kidd, who sadly passed away this week.

Kentucky struggles to get a win over EKU.

Liam Coen’s medical scare.

Cats vs. Zips.

Commonwealth Stadium memories.

And more!

Catch the full episode below, and subscribe to the podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, YouTube, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and Spotify.

Also, be sure to check out Mark’s breakdown of Kentucky vs. Akron and his prediction.

