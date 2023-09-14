Drops are plaguing the Kentucky offense

Through two games this season, the Kentucky Wildcats are 2-0, but the offense has been less than spectacular, to say the least.

With the return of Liam Coen and new quarterback Devin Leary, many across the BBN expected the points to be scrolling on the scoreboard as the Cats blew out teams each week.

Well, that maybe would be the case if the drop rate wasn’t so high.

According to Clark Brooks of On3 and SEC StatCat, Leary and this offense are getting crushed with drops so far this season.

Leary currently leads the SEC in drop percentage at 14.49%, with the next closest being a full 1.38 percentage points behind. Add that alongside the 131 drop yards accumulated, and the slow starts and the frustration of this offense makes sense.

Making this stat even more frustrating is that Barion Brown and Dane Key — who’ve touted themselves as one of the best receiver tandems in college football — have been the main culprits, especially last week vs. EKU. According to Brooks, Key leads the team with four drops, while Brown has two.

With SEC play looming, we have to hope the offense finds its groove against Akron on Saturday night.