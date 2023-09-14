Kentucky coaches visit Boogie Fland, Tre Johnson, and Jasper Johnson

The Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff are burning up the recruiting trail this week as their tour around the country continues.

On Wednesday, John Calipari and his assistants headed back up to the Northeast to pay a visit to five-star point guard Boogie Fland.

Adam Zagoria was the first to have the report of the visit.

John Calipari & the @KentuckyMBB staff are here at @step_basketball for the NY Coaches Clinic and for 2024 @PSACardinals G @BoogieFland



After this they will hit @LuHiBasketball for @vj_edgecombe



‘We’re out recruiting so this is kind of a reprieve. I get to coach a little bit. pic.twitter.com/yskdi0o3dG — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) September 13, 2023

Fland, a 6-foot-2 and 165-pound guard from New York, is just coming off an official visit to Lexington this past weekend, as it’s pretty clear he’s a priority for the UK staff in the class of 2024.

Alongside the visit to Kentucky, he also has scheduled visits to Alabama and Maryland in the coming weeks. Michigan and Indiana are also lurking as schools that could land the talented guard.

Fland is currently ranked as a five-star prospect in the class of 2024 and is considered the No. 16 player in the country, according to 247 Sports Composite.

Fland isn’t the only big-time guard that the Wildcats have seen this week.

On Thursday, Zagoria reported that Kentucky was in to see five-star guards Tre Johnson and Jasper Johnson.

Kentucky is 3 deep today at @LinkHoops for @iamtrejohnson1 with John Calipari, Chin Coleman and Orlando Antigua



They're also watching 2025 PG @BruhJasperJ https://t.co/X3uhNnJBSy — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) September 14, 2023

A 6-foot-5, 180-pound shooting guard from Dallas (TX), Johnson is considered the No. 4 player in the class of 2024 via 247 Sports Composite.

Among his other scholarship offers include Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Kansas, and Texas. Those schools, along with Kentucky, make up Johnson’s final six.

For what it’s worth, college hoops insider Trilly Donovan believes Johnson’s recruitment is down to Baylor vs. Texas.

As for Jasper Johnson, the 6-foot-4 point guard hails from Woodford County High School in Versailles (KY) and is the son of former Kentucky football star Dennis Johnson. However, the younger Johnson transferred to Link Academy in Missouri over the summer. He’s currently ranked No. 12 overall in the 2025 class by 247 Sports Composite.

Johnson holds additional offers from LSU, Auburn, Ohio State, Alabama, Texas A&M, West Virginia, Louisville, Missouri, and Arizona State, among others.

