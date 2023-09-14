Thursday Headlines: Liam Coen Returns Edition

This week, the BBN has collectively been thinking and praying for Liam Coen after suffering from a medical issue just a few days ago.

Coen went to the hospital but was back at practice yesterday and spoke to the media about what happened. He spoke highly of the staff around UK Football and the medical staff that “worked so quickly” to help him.

Coen also spoke about the members of the BBN and how much he appreciated people reaching out and offering to help, along with how great the Kentucky Wildcats players have been.

Check out these few minutes of Coen talking that Dylan Ballard captured yesterday.

Really cool moment today having Liam Coen back at practice.



He talks about his medical scare, he thanks the staff and medical staff



He mentions how amazing the BBN has been and how awesome his players have been



All that and more in the first few questions today at practice pic.twitter.com/uX73lGKixi — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) September 13, 2023

It’s great to see Coen back at practice, and it seems like he’s doing well.

I think I can speak for all of BBN and say we wish him a continued successful recovery and nothing but the best moving forward.

Tweet of the Day

Through two weeks Kentucky LB Trevin Wallace has 8 defensive pressures on the QB, the second-most of any linebacker in the country. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) September 13, 2023

He’s had a great start to the season.

