Predict the outcome of Kentucky vs. Akron

The Kentucky Wildcats enter Week 3 of the college football season at 2-0. Coming off of a lackluster performance against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels this past Saturday, Mark Stoops will now look to have his squad ready for their first night game of the season.

Their opponent? The Akron Zips.

Entering this week, the Cats are looking to gain some stability on the offensive side of the ball. After a solid second half against the Colonels, Devin Leary will look to put together two solid halves and lead the offense to a complete, 60-minute performance.

Alongside the passing game, the offense is going to look to establish the line of scrimmage heading into SEC play. If there is one thing we have all learned over the years, you have to be able to run the ball in this conference, and this game will be the perfect opportunity to show just that.

Defensively, Brad White has his unit locked in...but there are some major questions that need to be answered in the secondary. Can the corners step up and slow down this Akron offense?

The Zips come into Lexington at 1-1 with a 24-21 loss to Temple and a 24-21 win against Morgan State. Coming into the matchup, Akron is averaging 283 passing YPG and 89.6 rushing YPG. Doing most of their damage through the air, the Zips seemingly stack up well with a weakness of Kentucky’s.

Will the Cats answer the call?

Kentucky currently sits at a -26 point favorite over the Zips at DraftKings Sportsbook.

How do you think the game is going to finish? Predict the outcome below:

