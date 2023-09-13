Kentucky offers top-5 recruit VJ Edgecombe

As the Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff is out around the country burning up the recruiting trail, there is now a new name to add to the list of players in the class of 2024 who has landed a scholarship offer.

That man is five-star wing VJ Edgecombe.

Travis Branham of 247 Sports was the first to break the news Wednesday evening.

Kentucky has offered new five-star VJ Edgecombe of @SE_Elite_3SSB his coach tells @247Sports.



Ranks as the No. 6 overall prospect in the class. — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) September 14, 2023

Edgecombe, a 6-foot-5 and 180-pound wing from Glen Head (NY), also holds offers from Duke, Indiana, Villanova, UCONN, Michigan, Alabama, Florida, Baylor, Florida State, and plenty of others.

After an impressive summer on the Adidas AAU circuit, Kentucky is the latest team to throw their hat in the ring of his recruitment. The more surprising thing is how quickly it has all happened.

On Tuesday, Andrew Slater put out a tweet mentioning Kentucky alongside Baylor and Duke as schools that would be visiting Edgecombe at his high school in New York.

Baylor was in for ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ VJ Edgecombe’24 of @LuHiBasketball & @SE_Elite_3SSB #SicEm



Kentucky & Duke will be in for VJ tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/vhcrvJSlgq — ℯ ℯ (@Andrew__Slater) September 12, 2023

It appears this visit was made with the intent of giving him this offer.

Now, the Cats seemingly do have some ground to make up in this recruitment. With six visits already set, it will now be up to John Calipari and his staff to try and get him on campus. It might seem like an uphill battle, but if we have learned anything in recruiting, never count out Coach Cal.

This should be a fun recruitment to watch over the next few months.

Edgecombe is considered a five-star prospect in the class of 2024 and is ranked as the No. 4 overall player, according to On3.

Check out some of his highlights below!

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And Go Cats!!