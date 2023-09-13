Lynn Bowden Jr. signed to New Orleans Saints roster

The New Orleans Saints already had a lightning-fast team with Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara on the field. Given Kamara is suspended for the first four games, getting additional help in both the receiving and running game was paramount for the Saints.

While Lynn Bowden Jr. didn’t crack their first 53-man roster for their Week 1 battle, he has been signed from the practice squad and will be on the sidelines Monday.

The Saints will take on the Carolina Panthers for Monday Night Football.

Bowden Jr. was a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he was immediately traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Miami Dolphins. The 6-foot receiver spent a season with the Dolphins and started four games, totaling 211 receiving yards and 32 rushing yards.

He’s bounced around teams since, playing in 2022 with the Patriots yet appearing in just one game. He will now try his hand with the Saints, who started off 1-0 with a 16-15 win over the Tennessee Titans Sunday.

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.