Wednesday Headlines: Levi Sandidge Edition

The Kentucky Athletic program has been brought to new heights under Mitch Barnhart.

We’ve seen nearly every sport have some success with their program over the last few years, and many players have gone on to have great professional careers.

People like Sydney McLaughlin, Rhyne Howard, Josh Allen, and more are just a few examples of success across sports not named basketball.

Well, it’s time to add another name to that list: Levi Sandidge. From Kentucky Athletics:

“Kentucky sophomore Levi Sandidge was one of 94 athletes named to the 2023-24 U.S. National Team by USA Swimming on Tuesday, the first Kentucky male swimmer ever to be picked to a U.S. National Team roster.”

Sandidge had one of the most successful freshman campaigns ever, winning the SEC Championship in the 1650 freestyle, the first Kentucky male swimmer to win gold at the event since 2006, and was named to the All-SEC First Team.

At the NCAA Championships, Sandidge placed sixth in the 1650 free, the highest finish by a Kentucky men’s swimmer at NCAAs since 2012.

Tweet of the Day

Congrats to Levi!

Headlines

Kentucky’s Levi Sandidge Named to 2023-24 U.S. National Team - Kentucky Athletics

The 19-year-old earned his spot among the acclaimed group by virtue of holding one of the country’s top six times in the 1500M freestyle from Jan. 1, 2023 through Sept. 9, 2023.

Tom Leach, Brigid DeVries Inducted to Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 – Kentucky Athletics

Longtime UK play-by-play voice and women’s sports administrator/coach are honored.

Kentucky's defense has seen a reverse in a pair of 2022 trends - Cats Pause

Kentucky's defense has improved at creating turnovers but has struggled to get off the field on third down.

Liam Coen releases statement following health scare - Cats Pause

The UK offensive coordinator was hospitalized over the weekend.

Kentucky Football Remains Focused Following Tumultuous Week - KSR

Liam Coen's medical episode rocked Kentucky, but the Wildcats are remaining focused on the task at hand in week three.

Akron is bringing a Turnover Tire to Kroger Field - KSR

Over the weekend Akron debuted the Turnover Tire, the newest ridiculous college football gimmick that will be on the sideline this Saturday.

UK Sets Second-Best, 18-Hole Round in Program History in First Round of 2023-24 - Kentucky Athletics

The golf team is making some serious noise.

DePaul and athletic director DeWayne Peevy agree to a contract extension through June 2027 - WSILT

Former Cat DeWayne Peevy gets a new deal

Aaron Rodgers injury update: Jets QB out for season after MRI reveals complete tear of star’s Achilles tendon - CBS Sports

Massive blow for the Jets and the NFL season

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. charged with strangling girlfriend - ABC News

Kevin Porter Jr.’s NBA career looks to be over.

Who do I drop? Russell Wilson, Rashaad Penny among fantasy football Week 2 cuts - The Athletic

Get your fantasy teams right!

Report Finds No Clear Reason for Horse Deaths at Churchill Downs - New York Times

The mystery continues.