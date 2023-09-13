Kentucky coaches visit Patrick Ngongba and Karter Knox

With the college basketball season just around the corner, the Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff is on the road visiting some of their top prospects in the class of 2024.

One of the first stops for John Calipari was Virginia, and a quick stop to see four-star center Patrick Ngongba. Colby Giacubeno of 247 Sports was the first to have the news of the visit.

Kentucky HC John Calipari was in today for 5 ⭐️ @PVIHoops/@TTOBasketball C Patrick Ngongba. Ngongba recently completed an OV to Michigan over the weekend. Will be in Lexington later this month followed by Duke & Kansas State in October. pic.twitter.com/eE0dippkCN — Colby Giacubeno (@ColbyGHoops) September 11, 2023

Ngongba is a newer player on Kentucky’s radar, as he picked up his offer back on July 10th. In August, he also announced some official visit dates, with Lexington making the cut for later in September.

With Michigan, Duke, UCONN, and Kansas State also in the mix, this is shaping up to be a battle for the talented big man.

Kentucky also already has a commitment from Somto Cyril in the 2024 class, but with multiple openings possible in the front court next season, adding a player such as Ngongba could help shore up the front-court depth.

Ngongba is currently ranked as a four-star player and is considered the No. 28 player in the class according to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.

Alongside a visit to Virginia, Calipari and two assistant coaches made the trip to Atlanta to visit the Overtime Elite facility and five-star forward Karter Knox. Jacob Polacheck of KSR had the report of the UK staff visit.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari and two assistants are at @OvertimeElite today to check in on 2024 center commit Somto Cyril and 2024 five-star SF Karter Knox.



Cyril: https://t.co/6xi8xnDKdJ



Knox: https://t.co/dbVowTkvQA — Jacob Polacheck (@PolacheckKSR) September 12, 2023

Knox is heading into his first year with the OTE program, which has recently become a solid recruiting pipeline for the Cats. With Robert Dillingham and Jordan Burks currently on the roster and Somto Cyril committed for the class of 2024, the Kentucky staff is hoping to add Knox’s name to the list of players coming to Lexington from OTE.

When speaking to KSR+, Knox had this to say about the visit;

“Obviously, the Kentucky staff really wants me,” Knox told Polacheck. “I talk to Coach Cal and all of them. They really want me to come and visit, they really want me to go to the program, and they think I can make a big impact. They saw me work out. I did pretty well. It was good hearing from them.”

This recruitment is nowhere near over, however, as Kenny Payne and the Louisville Cardinals are going to be pushing for his commitment until the final bell. Alongside the Cards, Arkansas, Auburn, and Florida State could be major players in his recruitment as well.

Knox is currently ranked as a five-star player and is considered the No. 7 player in the class of 2024 according to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.