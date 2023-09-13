Portland Trail Blazers sign Kevin Knox

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed Kevin Knox to a one-year deal. Knox was the 9th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He played the first three and a half seasons with the team that drafted him, New York.

Knox had the best season so far in his career with the Knicks, averaging 12.8 points per game on 37% shooting as a rookie. That was cut in half to 6.4 per game during his second season, and he has struggled to find his footing since.

Knox will be returning to Portland, where he spent the last 21 games of the 2022-23 season. He averaged 8.5 points per game and shot 44.4% from the field during his short stint at the end of last season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report on Knox’s return to the Blazers.

Free agent forward Kevin Knox is signing a one-year deal to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Knox, the No. 9 pick in the 2018 Draft, averaged 8.9 points and 17.1 minutes in 21 games for Portland last season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 9, 2023

Portland seems like a good for the former lottery pick. Knox has struggled primarily with his efficiency, but still only 24, there is room for him to improve his game. He stands 6-foot-7 and can rebound, so his frame and other aspects of his game, like rebounding, are there.

He is shooting 38.% from the field in his career, and with Portland, that will need to be worked on. Nonetheless, it is a big-time positive that Knox will get to keep his NBA dream alive.

Knox has been on four NBA teams in his five seasons in the NBA, so hopefully, the young Blazers team can give him some structure and allow him to become a key rotational asset. Knox played for the Cats during the 2017-18 season and averaged 15.6 points per game during his lone freshman season.