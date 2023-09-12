What needs to improve most for Kentucky Football?

Greetings, BBN!

Now that we have two full games to work with, for this week’s Kentucky Reacts Survey, we’re asking what you believe the Wildcats need to work on the most moving forward.

Does the offensive line need to play better? Is the passing game not living up to its potential? What about the passing defense?

Or perhaps it’s all those penalties. After all, Kentucky currently averages 8.5 penalties and 60.5 penalty yards per game, which rank 123rd and 93rd in the nation, respectively.

What say you, BBN? Sound off in the poll below, then discuss it further in the comments section!

