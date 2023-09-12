Tuesday Headlines: Zvonimir Ivisic Watch

The situation regarding Zvonimir Ivisic and the Kentucky Wildcats has yet to be resolved. It’s been a week since Kentucky Sports Radio’s Jack Pilgrim reported that there was concern regarding Ivisic and his status at UK.
Ivisic has yet to be cleared by the University of Kentucky admissions office. Why, you have probably asked? While there isn’t exactly a clear answer, and instead, it’s been mostly just speculation, the assumption is that Ivisic doesn’t speak English well enough.
And you’re probably thinking what everyone else has said over the last week: “Really?”
The Zvonimir Ivisic situation is frustrating because it is completely unnecessary.— Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) September 5, 2023
- UK is not an Ivy League school
- Ivisic fluently speaks English (video attached).
- Ivisic has passed an English equivalency exam, just not one accepted by UK.
Grant the waiver. #FreeBigZ pic.twitter.com/MfSE4HR0vZ
There have been multiple pieces of content on Twitter and social media of Ivisic speaking fluent English. So it’s unsure of what the hold-up is.
But one thing’s for certain: if Ivisic isn’t admitted soon, there’s a good chance he sets his sights on another college basketball program to suit up for this year. That would be a huge blow to John Calipari’s team, especially considering the lack of frontcourt depth for this year’s roster.
We’ll find out soon enough if Ivisic is admitted to Kentucky. For now, fans can only hope and pray the admissions office makes the right call.
Tweet of the Day
Immanuel Quickley could be seeking Jalen Brunson type money from the Knicks, per @SeanDeveney— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 12, 2023
“One NBA executive said the expected asking price for Quickley will put him in the range of what Brunson got from the Knicks—four years and $104 million. That might be a little too… pic.twitter.com/Ii1ns051LC
Immanuel Quickley about to get paid!
Headlines
Former Cats Say Not To Panic About This Season Yet - Vaught’s Views
Are you concerned?
Chiefs, DT Chris Jones agree to new 1-year contract - ESPN
But was it worth it?
Better Attitude, Better Production for Tayvion Robinson - Vaught’s Views
He had a heck of a game Saturday.
Tucker denies harassment claims, calls hearing ‘ridiculously flawed’ - ESPN
Drama.
Ashland mayor presents John Calipari with key to the city - KSR
Cal really has done a lot for the state of KY.
Ravens staying in-house to replace J.K. Dobbins - ESPN
Another season-ending injury.
Mark Stoops prepared for ‘very creative’ Akron under Joe Moorhead - KSR
Would love to see UK put a complete game together.
Steelers’ Cameron Heyward could miss several weeks - ESPN
Huge blow for them.
Loading comments...