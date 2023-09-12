Tuesday Headlines: Zvonimir Ivisic Watch

The situation regarding Zvonimir Ivisic and the Kentucky Wildcats has yet to be resolved. It’s been a week since Kentucky Sports Radio’s Jack Pilgrim reported that there was concern regarding Ivisic and his status at UK.

Ivisic has yet to be cleared by the University of Kentucky admissions office. Why, you have probably asked? While there isn’t exactly a clear answer, and instead, it’s been mostly just speculation, the assumption is that Ivisic doesn’t speak English well enough.

And you’re probably thinking what everyone else has said over the last week: “Really?”

The Zvonimir Ivisic situation is frustrating because it is completely unnecessary.



- UK is not an Ivy League school

- Ivisic fluently speaks English (video attached).

- Ivisic has passed an English equivalency exam, just not one accepted by UK.



Grant the waiver. #FreeBigZ pic.twitter.com/MfSE4HR0vZ — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) September 5, 2023

There have been multiple pieces of content on Twitter and social media of Ivisic speaking fluent English. So it’s unsure of what the hold-up is.

But one thing’s for certain: if Ivisic isn’t admitted soon, there’s a good chance he sets his sights on another college basketball program to suit up for this year. That would be a huge blow to John Calipari’s team, especially considering the lack of frontcourt depth for this year’s roster.

We’ll find out soon enough if Ivisic is admitted to Kentucky. For now, fans can only hope and pray the admissions office makes the right call.

Tweet of the Day

Immanuel Quickley could be seeking Jalen Brunson type money from the Knicks, per @SeanDeveney



“One NBA executive said the expected asking price for Quickley will put him in the range of what Brunson got from the Knicks—four years and $104 million. That might be a little too… pic.twitter.com/Ii1ns051LC — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 12, 2023

Immanuel Quickley about to get paid!

