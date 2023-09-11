Eli Cox named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Eli Cox has been named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week, the league announced Monday. Cox took home the honor for his performance in the Wildcats’ 28-17 victory over the EKU Colonels in Week 2.

A senior from Nicholasville (KY), Cox played every offensive snap and graded out at 86% by the coaches. He did not allow a quarterback pressure or sack and incurred no penalties at both the right guard and center positions. He started at right guard and finished the game at center after Jager Burton left the game late with a minor injury.

This was Cox’s 32nd career game at Kentucky, 24 of which have been starts, including 15 straight.

The Wildcats currently rank fourth in the SEC in both yards per play and rushing yards per attempt.

This is the second time Cox has won the award in his career. He earned it following Kentucky’s 42-21 win over the LSU Tigers in 2021.