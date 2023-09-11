Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt time and TV channel set for Week 4

The SEC has announced game times and TV channel designations for Week 4, including the Kentucky Wildcats’ SEC opener vs. the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Get ready for an early one, as this game will kick off at 12 pm ET on September 23rd. It will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Kentucky will be looking for a bit of revenge after falling at home last season to the Dores, which was the Wildcats’ first loss in the series since 2015.

Vanderbilt is currently 2-1 following a 36-20 loss at Wake Forest and will be at UNLV in Week 3. They’ve already played three games after playing in Week 0, which was a 35-28 win over Hawaii, followed by a 47-13 victory over Alabama A&M in Week 1.

SEC Football Week 4