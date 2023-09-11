 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Liam Coen has medical scare

Filed under:

TJ Beisner joins North Carolina Basketball

Beisner will continue to focus on NIL work.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
TJ Beisner @TJBeisner

TJ Beisner recently left his position as Director of Player Development with the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball program.

Now, we know where Beisner is going next, and it’s actually to join another blue-blood program.

According to Matt Norlander, Beisner has accepted a position with the North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball program. He will focus on NIL work there like he did during his time at Kentucky.

It’s worth noting that a big reason Beisner is taking this job is to be closer to his son, Tyler, who lives in North Carolina.

While it’s great to see Beisner get a big job elsewhere, this marks the second straight offseason in which Kentucky has lost a key basketball staff member to a rival blue blood. Former Assistant coach Jai Lucas left for the Duke Blue Devils last year.

Best of luck to Beisner in his new ventures!

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...