TJ Beisner joins North Carolina Basketball

TJ Beisner recently left his position as Director of Player Development with the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball program.

Now, we know where Beisner is going next, and it’s actually to join another blue-blood program.

According to Matt Norlander, Beisner has accepted a position with the North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball program. He will focus on NIL work there like he did during his time at Kentucky.

It’s worth noting that a big reason Beisner is taking this job is to be closer to his son, Tyler, who lives in North Carolina.

College hoops NIL news: TJ Beisner, who oversaw Kentucky MBB's NIL department under John Calipari the past two years, has taken a new position @ North Carolina, per a source. Beisner will work with an outside firm + oversee UNC players' NIL deals and build out an NIL collective. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) September 11, 2023

While it’s great to see Beisner get a big job elsewhere, this marks the second straight offseason in which Kentucky has lost a key basketball staff member to a rival blue blood. Former Assistant coach Jai Lucas left for the Duke Blue Devils last year.

Best of luck to Beisner in his new ventures!