Kentucky Football Week 3 depth chart

It's Week 3 for the Kentucky Wildcats, and they are beginning to prepare for the Akron Zips. This is following a 28-17 Week 2 win against Eastern Kentucky.

The Cats really struggled against the in-state opponent, especially in the first half, as they entered halftime tied at 7. The Cats eventually figured it out and outscored the Colonels 21-10 in the second half.

The Wildcats were missing multiple offense line starters in Kenneth Horsey and Jeremy Flax in Week 2, so many fans were waiting for this week's depth chart as the Cats prepare for their first night game of the season.

Unfortunately, there was still no Horsey, as he’s likely to miss several more weeks with his injury. However, Flax was still listed with Cortland Ford as the co-starter at right tackle. Flax was also listed last week before being a game-time scratch.

Kentucky Football Depth Chart

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter for more UK news and views. Go Cats!