Monday Headlines: Josh Allen & Liam Coen Edition

Is there a player that’s been more dominant during the Mark Stoops era than Josh Allen? Even when you consider how great Benny Snell and Wan’Dale Robinson were offensively, Allen was even better on the defensive side of the ball — which lead to the 7th overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Allen was immediately pretty good for Jacksonville, recording 10.5 sacks as a rookie to make the Pro Bowl and be named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. The following year was clouded by injuries but the last two seasons Allen has been formidable setting the edge for the Jaguars.

On Sunday, Allen had a significant part in the Jaguars securing their first win of the season. Jacksonville went to Indianapolis and took care of business against the Colts, 31-21.

Allen led the team with three sacks, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and was second on the team with 10 total tackles. He was all over the field and — if you watched the game — popped off your TV screen.

Jacksonville has a young core of excellent players and will have their chance to make a serious push for one of the top seeds in the AFC. If that’s going to happen, Allen will be one of the difference makers on the defensive side of the ball.

Shifting gears, UK Athletics released a concerning statement on Sunday evening regarding offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

UK released that Coen had a medical episode while working at UK’s football offices on Sunday and was taken to the hospital. UK says that Coen is in “good condition” as medical personnel continue to monitor him.

Please keep Coen, his family and the football program in your prayers.

This is a play that won’t show up on the stat sheet: #Jaguars RB Travis Etienne sprinting up the field to make a crucial block for Calvin Ridley.



Amazing effort and hustle. pic.twitter.com/9eG1v7i6ec — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 10, 2023

Crazy speed.

