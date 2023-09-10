Liam Coen in good condition following medical scare

Tonight, the Kentucky Athletics Department released some scary news, as offensive coordinator Liam Coen experienced a medical episode earlier this afternoon.

“On Sept. 10, 2023, at approximately 12:40 pm., assistant football coach Liam Coen had a medical episode while at work at UK’s football offices on campus. He is currently in good condition at UK Chandler Hospital while doctors and medical personnel continue to monitor him, and is expected to be released on Monday.

“Out of respect for his privacy and that of his family, we will have no additional comment at this time,” says an official statement from the University.

A scary situation for sure.

Coen is in his first year back with the program since leaving the Los Angeles Rams and was able to coach in each of the Kentucky Wildcats’ first two games this season.

Prayers for Liam and his family during this time, and hopefully, for a smooth and quick recovery.