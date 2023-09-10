Kentucky still among top teams receiving votes in new AP and Coaches Polls

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off a lackluster victory this past weekend as they squeezed by the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, 28-17.
In a game that many thought would be a blow-out, fans and even media members left the weekend with even more question marks about this year's squad than they likely entered this past Saturday with.
Nevertheless, Mark Stoops leads his team into week three at 2-0, and a date with Akron Zips coming this Saturday night at Kroger Field. They will enter the game still on the outside looking in of the Top-25.
In the updated AP Top 25, the Cats received five points, which is good enough to earn 32nd in the country, which is a two-spot drop from their ranking after their win over Ball State.
Despite the drop in the AP Poll, Kentucky actually received 38 points in the Coaches Poll this week, which is actually good enough for 27th in the country. Shockingly enough, they actually moved ahead one spot after the close victory over EKU.
Everyone knows the performance against EKU just wasn't good enough. With one more game before SEC play kicks off, now is the time for this Kentucky team to make their move.
Come out this weekend and blow out Akron, we will likely forget about this past weekend. Come out and struggle once again, and now we are all wondering how the game at Vanderbilt will go.
The good news is the Cats are still in striking distance to crack the top-25 here soon.
A few important games coming up in the next two weeks.
AP Top 25 Poll
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
4. Texas
5. USC
6. Ohio State
7. Penn State
8. Washington
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. Tennessee
12. Utah
13. Oregon
14. LSU
15. Kansas State
16. Oregon State
17. Ole Miss
18. Colorado
19. Oklahoma
20. North Carolina
21. Duke
22. Miami
23. Washington State
24. UCLA
25. Iowa
Coaches Top 25 Poll
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Florida State
4. Ohio State
5. USC
6. Texas
7. Penn State
8. Washington
9. Tennessee
10. Alabama
11. Notre Dame
12. Utah
13. Oregon
14. LSU
15. Kansas State
16. Oklahoma
17. Oregon State
18. North Carolina
19. Ole Miss
20. Duke
21. Colorado
22. Clemson
23. Miami
24. Iowa
25. UCLA
