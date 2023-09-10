Kentucky still among top teams receiving votes in new AP and Coaches Polls

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off a lackluster victory this past weekend as they squeezed by the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, 28-17.

In a game that many thought would be a blow-out, fans and even media members left the weekend with even more question marks about this year's squad than they likely entered this past Saturday with.

Nevertheless, Mark Stoops leads his team into week three at 2-0, and a date with Akron Zips coming this Saturday night at Kroger Field. They will enter the game still on the outside looking in of the Top-25.

In the updated AP Top 25, the Cats received five points, which is good enough to earn 32nd in the country, which is a two-spot drop from their ranking after their win over Ball State.

Despite the drop in the AP Poll, Kentucky actually received 38 points in the Coaches Poll this week, which is actually good enough for 27th in the country. Shockingly enough, they actually moved ahead one spot after the close victory over EKU.

Everyone knows the performance against EKU just wasn't good enough. With one more game before SEC play kicks off, now is the time for this Kentucky team to make their move.

Come out this weekend and blow out Akron, we will likely forget about this past weekend. Come out and struggle once again, and now we are all wondering how the game at Vanderbilt will go.

The good news is the Cats are still in striking distance to crack the top-25 here soon.

A few important games coming up in the next two weeks.

AP Top 25 Poll

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Florida State

4. Texas

5. USC

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Notre Dame

10. Alabama

11. Tennessee

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. LSU

15. Kansas State

16. Oregon State

17. Ole Miss

18. Colorado

19. Oklahoma

20. North Carolina

21. Duke

22. Miami

23. Washington State

24. UCLA

25. Iowa

Coaches Top 25 Poll

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Florida State

4. Ohio State

5. USC

6. Texas

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Tennessee

10. Alabama

11. Notre Dame

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. LSU

15. Kansas State

16. Oklahoma

17. Oregon State

18. North Carolina

19. Ole Miss

20. Duke

21. Colorado

22. Clemson

23. Miami

24. Iowa

25. UCLA