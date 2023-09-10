 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Amier Ali includes UK in final 5

The Cats make the cut!

By Adam Haste
High School Basketball: HoopHall West Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

One of the top 50 recruits in the 2024 class has officially trimmed his list down to five schools.

Amier Ali is currently ranked as a four-star recruit, the No. 45 overall player, and the No. 13 overall small forward, according to 247 Sports.

On Sunday, Ali officially cut his list down to five, and the list includes the Arizona State Sun Devils, Alabama Crimson Tide, Kansas Jayhawks, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Kentucky Wildcats.

As it currently stands, the Cats have one 2024 commit in four-star center Somto Cyril, who many thought had a chance to reclassify and join the team this season.

Ali does not have any Crystal Ball predictions as of right now, but it looks like he is getting much closer to a decision with his latest list cut.

It will be interesting to see who emerges as the favorite in this recruitment.

