Sunday Headlines: Time to worry?

The Kentucky Wildcats escaped for a win over Eastern Kentucky yesterday in a game that has many fans ready to push the panic button.

After going into the half tied 7-7, Kentucky rattled off four straight scoring possessions (going back to the first half) to eventually pull away.

But the defense certainly left a lot to be desired against an FCS opponent, letting Parker McKinney throw all over them and constantly leaving the middle of the field open.

To make matters worse, the offense, which features numerous weapons capable of putting up points, averaged just around 3 yards per play in the first half against a team that allowed a rebuilding Cincinnati team to post 66 points for the entire game on them last week.

Devin Leary eventually settled in and ended up throwing four touchdowns, but the offensive line and defensive line, along with the secondary and middle-of-the-field coverage, are beginning to be areas of concern for me — especially for a team that returned as many starters as Kentucky did.

Liam Coen said after the game that it looked like they were going through the motions in the first half. However, they opened things up in the second and walked out of the stadium with a little bit of confidence.

They will have one final tune-up game for the season when they host Akron next week before heading to Vanderbilt.

Tweet of the Day

don’t hop on the bandwagon when it’s too late — D1 (@deonewalker0) September 10, 2023

Deone Walker with some words

Andru Phillips and Trevin Wallace led the Cats with seven tackles each, while Jordan Lovett, D’Eryk Jackson and Deone Walker each had five stops.

With less than a minute before halftime, EKU punted from deep in its own territory. Brown fielded the punt and scampered 36 yards down the right sideline, giving UK the ball on the EKU 24 with 48 seconds to play.

Kentucky will take on Iowa State beginning at 2 pm ET.

College Gameday is headed to Boulder for the first time since 1996

Colorado get ready, WE'RE COMIN'!



For the first time since 1996, we're headed to Boulder as Coach Prime and 2-0 @CUBuffsFootball host the Rocky Mountain Showdown with rival Colorado State! pic.twitter.com/rAcTFTS5zW — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 9, 2023

