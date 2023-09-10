Lorenzo Cowan commits to Kentucky

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats have added yet another piece to their 2024 recruiting class.

Lorenzo Cowan recently wrapped up his official visit to Lexington, and now the Savannah, Georgia native has announced that he is committed to Kentucky.

Cowan is currently ranked as a three-star outside linebacker, according to Rivals, and picked the Cats over the likes of West Virginia and South Florida, whom he took his other two official visits to.

As this recruitment neared the end, the Cats had taken over all the momentum with Cowan as multiple predictions rolled in, predicting the Cats to land the 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker.

Cowan also has a connection to Kentucky already as he is the younger brother of current Kentucky freshman DL Tavion Gadson.

During his junior high school season, Cowan recorded 31 total tackles (6 for loss), 8 sacks, 9 QB hurries, two knocked down passes, and a blocked field goal.

Kentucky now has 17 commits for the 2024 class, and Cowan joins three-star Caleb Redd as outside linebacker commits.

