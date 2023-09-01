Kentucky Football announces team captains for 2023 season

We are less than 24 hours away from the first game of the season as the Kentucky Wildcats face off against the Ball State Cardinals at Kroger Field.

With the jerseys announced for Saturday’s matchup, the team has also announced the seven players who have been named team captains for the 2023 season. The players that will rock the “C” on their jerseys this season are QB Devin Leary, S Zion Childress, OL Eli Cox, OL Kenneth Horsey, EDGE JJ Weaver, and DL Deone Walker.

Horsey and Weaver will be returning as captains from last season, as the list also features two transfers in Leary and Childress.

It’s also great to see true sophomore Deone Walker getting the nod by his teammates. All of the BBN has seen the skillset Walker possesses, as he dominated defenses on a weekly basis, but earning this title also gives a shoutout to his leadership among the team roster.

Congrats to all seven men on being named team captains!

Kickoff Saturday is at noon ET and will be here before we know it. Let’s get this party started.

Go Cats!