Will Levis impressing in Titans Training Camp

We are just a few weeks away from football officially being back for both college and the NFL.

However, the NFL preseason gets underway in just two days, and one former Kentucky Wildcats star is impressing as the season nears.

Will Levis needs to take advantage of these next few weeks in order to lock down the backup quarterback spot or even the starting spot later on down the road.

As of Monday, Levis is still listed as the third-string QB on the Tennessee Titans’ depth chart behind presumed starter Ryan Tannehill and second-year QB Malik Willis.

With preseason games getting ready to start, Titans’ head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Tuesday that Levis has stepped up when it comes to having command of the huddle.

“I’ve seen him make some really good throws. I’ve seen command of the huddle. I think that...just explaining to these quarterbacks that the other 10 players are responsible for your performance. So you need to make sure that they know where to line up.

“Sometimes guys make a mistake, a lot of formation. But the quarterback’s job is to make sure that everybody is helping them do their job. It starts with lining up.”

Levis showed that same vocal leadership during his time in Lexington and has already taken that to the NFL level despite being a rookie. Vrabel noted that Levis still has things he needs to work on, but he praised his willingness to adjust.

“The operation at the line of scrimmage, I think, is better. I’ve seen him move receivers into splits that they’re supposed to be in. Throwing with different speeds and layering the football or being able to use his arm talent when he has to and put it in there in tight windows.

“But again, there are some other things that have to improve. As he progresses on and seeing out in front of crossers and things like that.”

The Titans will kick off their first preseason game on Saturday, August 12th, against the Chicago Bears.

Vrabel on how Will Levis has improved in camp for the Titans: pic.twitter.com/xQdz2Gccyn — Teresa Walker (@TeresaMWalker) August 8, 2023

