Wednesday Headlines: Anthony Brown Hype Growing

Kentucky football fans should be comfortable saying they have one of the better wide receiver groups in college football this year. Sophomores Barion Brown and Dane Key both had incredible campaigns as freshmen and should only continue to improve.

Then there’s veteran Tayvion Robinson who is returning for another year to provide a security blanket for quarterback Devin Leary and sophomore Jordan Dingle should get more looks in the passing game with Liam Coen back in the mix.

But there’s one more name that UK fans need to keep an eye on. Freshman wideout Anthony Brown is in line to make an impact this fall. He possesses the physical traits to be a very good player, but his early enrollment is what will help him stand out this year.

After Barion Brown, Key and Robinson, there’s not much competition for snaps. Anthony Brown should be able to step right in as a gadget-type player for the Wildcats. In fact, when assistant head coach Vince Marrow was asked about Brown at practice this week, he said he sees a lot of Wan’Dale Robinson. Any comparison to a WR who set the school record for both catches and reception yards for a season is quite the complement for a true freshman.

It’s looking like Leary should flourish in Coen’s offense and be able to spread the ball all over the field. One would have to think, considering Brown’s talents, that the freshman wideout will be heavily involved this fall.

Tweet of the Day

Just over 3 weeks away.

Headlines

Everyone Has a Voice With Liam Coen as OC - Vaught’s Views

Coaches, players and fans all love him.

Sankey feels ‘sadness’ in realignment, SEC comfortable in footprint - ESPN

College football really is changing.

Jeff Piecoro Feels UK Should Win At Least Nine Games - Vaught’s Views

What’s your prediction?

Penn Entertainment to rebrand sportsbook as ESPN BET - ESPN

Pretty major news.

Kentucky to play North Carolina in CBS Sports Classic - KSR

Always a fun game for both fanbases.

Rays ace Shane McClanahan likely out for rest of season - USA Today

Tough break for Tampa Bay.

Rich Brooks calls for Kentucky to build statue for Mark Stoops - KSR

Thoughts here?

Rodgers steals the show in first episode of ‘Hard Knocks’ - USA Today

To no surprise.