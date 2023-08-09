Pair of Kentucky freshmen to take part in 2023 Nike Skills Academy

The Kentucky Wildcats basketball represented Team USA in the 2023 GLOBL JAM a few weeks ago, and now a few more Cats will be getting the national spotlight by participating in the 2023 Nike Skills Academy.

Those two are Rob Dillingham and DJ Wagner. It will be held in Portland, Oregon from August 7-12.

Justin Edwards and Aaron Bradshaw are the two notable five-star recruits that won’t be there.

This isn’t just collegiate talent, though. There will also be high schoolers able to take part in this multi-day event.

Here is the full roster that was released Tuesday.

Those taking part get to work alongside NBA players while also competing against each other in scrimmages.

Seeing a few Kentucky players represent is always positive. With the best recruiting class in the nation, the Cats are primed for a terrific season.

Adding in players like Antonio Reeves from last year’s roster to bolster their leadership, the Wildcats' ceiling is high, and their preseason expectations are growing.

With both Dillingham and Wagner likely to leave for the NBA after one season, this should be a good time to let NBA scouts see what they’re capable of.