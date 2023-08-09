Stone Saunders is 100% Kentucky; committed to Wildcats in June

Last week, the Kentucky Wildcats picked up a huge commitment from class of 2025 four-star quarterback Stone Saunders.

Well, that is just the time the commitment was made public. The newest Kentucky commit joined the 630 WLAP Sunday Morning Sports Talk this past weekend and mentioned that he actually committed to the Cats back in June.

“Some coaches reached out to me, August 1 started where coaches could talk to me directly. But I committed to Kentucky at the end of June, I just had the date of August 4 to announce it. Coaches can talk to me, but I’m 100 percent Kentucky,” Saunders told Jack Pilgrim. “I’m not going to take visits anywhere else or anything like that, I’m all Kentucky.”

In a wild recruiting world, it has to be good for the BBN to hear that. After landing another blue-chip QB recruit, he was asked why he decided to commit to Kentucky;

“Kentucky wanted me the most out of any school. I was their No. 1 guy, so that drew me to them,” Saunders said. “… Going through the recruiting process, I was never really a fan of it. I went to some camps, and they were like, ‘Yeah, you’re No. 3 on our list’ or two or four, whatever it was. But I was always Kentucky’s No. 1. … All you want during the recruiting process is to be someone’s No. 1 guy. They stuck out from all of the other schools during my recruiting process because of that. It was clear how much they wanted to get me and wanted me to be in that Kentucky blue.”

Saunders is the second huge quarterback recruiting win for the Kentucky program in the last few months, joining Cutter Boley as the future of the UK quarterback room.

A key factor in both of those recruitments? Liam Coen.

With Coen back in Lexington, it is obvious that this Kentucky program is going to continue to attract offensive talent consistently. Add in adding players such as Barion Brown, Dane Key, Anthony Brown, Shamar Porter, and plenty of others, and the future of the program is bright as the sport heads into a new chapter in 2024.