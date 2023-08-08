Kentucky set to host Marshall this season, per reports

We have another game on the Kentucky Wildcats’ 2023-24 men’s basketball schedule confirmed for this coming season.

On the same day it was revealed Kentucky would face North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic, we now have word that the Cats will host Marshall at Rupp Arena this upcoming season.

The report came to life from Rocco Miller.

Sources: Kentucky will host Marshall as part of its 2023-24 non-conference schedule.#SEC #SunBelt — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) August 8, 2023

KSR’s Matt Jones adds the game date is November 24th, the day after Thanksgiving.

Kentucky has won all 12 previous battles with the Thundering Herd, a Division I program from Huntington (WV) that plays in the Sun Belt.

Kentucky has lofty expectations this upcoming season with four five-star recruits, tied for the most in the nation with Duke. Three of those players are within the top 10 prospects, and when adding in Reed Sheppard, the Cats have the top class in the nation.

However, with youth oftentimes comes difficulties, which head coach John Calipari has battled many times before. These tune-up games, especially with this array of talent on the roster, will be pivotal to building that chemistry.

And thankfully, Kentucky will have plenty of veteran experience in seniors Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell, as well as sophomores Ugonna Onyenso and Adou Thiero.

The Cats have other home games against New Mexico State, St. Joe's, Louisville, Miami (FL), Gonzaga, and North Carolina, on their non-conference schedule as well.