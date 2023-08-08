Kentucky to face North Carolina in CBS Sports Classic

Change of plans.

After it was initially believed the Kentucky Wildcats would get Ohio State in this year’s CBS Sports Classic, that opponent will instead be the North Carolina Tar Heels, UK announced Tuesday.

The game takes place December 16th in Catlanta at State Farm Arena.

This will be the third time in four years UK has played North Carolina in the event. The Cats fell in the 2020 matchup, then won the 2021 rematch.

The most recent edition of the Jon Rothstein preseason college basketball rankings has North Carolina coming in at No. 27 overall, not far behind UK, who currently sits at No. 21.

Both programs will enter this matchup looking to rebound from disappointing 2022-23 seasons. North Carolina (1) and UK (5) were preseason top-five teams, but the Tar Heels didn’t even make the NCAA Tournament, while the Cats were bounced in the Round of 32. The two programs combined to lose 25 games last season.

Fans looking for tickets to the event can register to receive direct email alerts regarding ticket news and other event details at www.cbssportsclassic.com/tickets. Fans who register for these alerts will be eligible for an exclusive presale on August 23rd.

Check out the full press release for more ticket info.

Kentucky-North Carolina in Atlanta



Our 2023 CBS Sports Classic matchup is confirmed for Saturday, December 16. pic.twitter.com/QBtLC4wj7P — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 8, 2023

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so make sure you go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter!! And as always, GO CATS!!!