Tuesday Headlines: Matt Schlarman Edition

On Monday afternoon, the Kentucky little league team defeated Indiana in an elimination game to keep their Little League World Series hopes alive.

Kentucky and Indiana traded the lead back and forth throughout the game, but in the end, it was Kentucky that prevailed with the 7-6 win.

In the top of the 4th inning, Indiana took a 3-2 lead over Kentucky on a 2-run single.

However, Matt Schlarman, the son of the late Kentucky offensive line coach John Schlarman, stepped up in the bottom of the inning a delivered a game-tying RBI double.

Heading into the final inning, Kentucky held a 4-3 lead, but Indiana rallied to score three runs and take a 6-4 lead.

Kentucky was unfazed as they stormed right back in the bottom of the inning to tie the game back up at 6.

Moments later, a wild pitch allowed the game-winning run to score, and Kentucky’s Little League World Series run continues.

It was a big game for Matt Schlarman as he finished the game with 2 hits, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, and was walked in another plate appearance.

Schlarman and the Kentucky Little League team will be in action once again on Tuesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Tweet of the Day

Matt Schlarman delivers a game-tying RBI double in Kentucky’s Little League win on Monday!

