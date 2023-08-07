Monday Headlines: Jalen Geiger’s Return from Injury

Just two weeks into last year’s regular season, Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Jalen Geiger suffered a season-ending knee injury. Geiger was taken out by an illegal crack-back block during Kentucky’s game at Florida.

Since being carted off the field nearly 11 months ago, Geiger has been working hard to get back to the football field. He underwent a procedure to repair the damage done to his knee and has since prepared his body for a return to football. Geiger has also spent a lot of time watching film and paying close attention to detail, finding ways to improve his football IQ.

Kentucky’s opener for the 2023 season is now less than four weeks away, and Geiger — through lots of hard work and dedication — is in line to start for UK this fall. Geiger told Jeff Drummond W/ Cats Illustrated that he feels faster, stronger, and a lot smarter after having time off to work on his body and — again — his football IQ. With his physical build and incredible instincts, Geiger will have the opportunity to excel in a hybrid linebacker/strong safety role for Kentucky.

Heading into last season, it was supposed to be Geiger’s year — and looked like it was after one game. He put together four tackles in the team’s season-opening win over Miami (OH) and had three before being knocked out of the Florida game. Geiger had just 18 total tackles the season before, so he was clearly on his way to a big season for UK.

So, this could easily be a huge season for Geiger. UK Defensive Coordinator Brad White has recently talked about his rising sophomores, but Geiger (and a few others) could also “pop” for the Wildcats.

