John Legend coming to Lexington for a football game?

Two seasons ago, the Kentucky Wildcats hosted Waka Flocka Flame for their home game vs Florida.

For those who may not know, Waka is the rapper whose song ‘Grove Street Party’ which released in 2009. In 2014 the song blared over the speakers at then-Commonwealth Stadium after a Kentucky touchdown, getting ready to kick off back to South Carolina.

From then, a tradition was born simply out of coincidence, the best type of tradition.

Seven years after the song first garnered momentum with the UK fanbase and football program, Wake walked out the UK football team for their game against Florida and ultimately stormed the field with the fans after Kentucky beat Florida in Lexington for the first time in over 30 years.

Now, Kentucky has another inside with a well-known artist: John Legend.

See, Legend’s nephew is Anthony Brown, a freshman wide receiver on the team. Brown, a four-star recruit out of Ohio, finished last season with 83 catches, 1,626 yards, and 20 touchdowns.

But besides his valuable speed and route running, he also says that his uncle John will be coming to Lexington sometime this season to take in a game:

Anthony Brown did not share which game, but the Kentucky freshman wide receiver said his uncle, John Legend, will be at Kroger Field for a game this fall. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) August 4, 2023

Maybe he just comes as a fan to cheer on the Cats and his nephew? Maybe he sings the national anthem? Either way, it’s a win for the Kentucky Football program if it happens.