 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sights and Sounds from Kentucky Football Fan Day

A look at Kentucky Football’s Fan Day!

By Tristan.Pharis
/ new
Dylan Ballard - A Sea Of Blue

It’s August Big Blue Nation, which means the 2023 college football season is here, and the Kentucky Wildcats will kick off their season at Kroger Field in less than a month vs. the Ball State Cardinals.

In preparation for that, the Wildcats kicked off fall camp earlier this week. Then on Saturday, the fanbase got the opportunity to watch the team up close for Fan Day, which saw Kentucky host an open practice, then had players meet with fans for autographs and pictures.

For those that weren’t in attendance, here are some sights and sounds for you!

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at seaofblue@gmail.com. And Go Cats!!!

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...