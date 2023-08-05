Sights and Sounds from Kentucky Football Fan Day

It’s August Big Blue Nation, which means the 2023 college football season is here, and the Kentucky Wildcats will kick off their season at Kroger Field in less than a month vs. the Ball State Cardinals.

In preparation for that, the Wildcats kicked off fall camp earlier this week. Then on Saturday, the fanbase got the opportunity to watch the team up close for Fan Day, which saw Kentucky host an open practice, then had players meet with fans for autographs and pictures.

For those that weren’t in attendance, here are some sights and sounds for you!

UK football is family. pic.twitter.com/rzGCs9mGBk — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) August 5, 2023

Mark Stoops said a soft tissue issue would sideline a big name for a few practices. That big name is Barion Brown. pic.twitter.com/L0Yp2ocngb — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) August 5, 2023

Blue Got In. Great turnout by the #BBN for Kentucky Football Fan Day. pic.twitter.com/d6sZz1H5XC — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) August 5, 2023

Frames from an eventful Kentucky Football Fan Day



(for @KySportsRadio) pic.twitter.com/UsPq1LoZxw — Aaron Perkins (@Aaron_Perkins21) August 5, 2023

There’s a message Vince Marrow has on display for his players in the Kentucky tight end room: “No Soft Shit” — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) August 5, 2023

Dane Key making memories with a young Kentucky football fan today, who was sporting a custom Dane Key shirt.#BBN



: @victoriagraff @CBeasmoreSports pic.twitter.com/DUxUiKK3wy — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) August 5, 2023

Interesting to hear Mark Stoops and a couple of players talk about how physical today’s practice was. I thought that was the case in watching them today. You can tell the boss is sending a message about reclaiming Kentucky’s identity on the line of scrimmage. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) August 5, 2023

Great to meet and greet #BBN today at Fan Day, presented by @UK_HealthCare, today! pic.twitter.com/3AbPNEqi1r — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) August 5, 2023

Josh Kattus is still good at football. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) August 5, 2023

A little Devin Leary action for your timeline. pic.twitter.com/FcCrEuJYSi — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) August 5, 2023

Pretty cool that @LiamCoen got to come on the field today with his dad during Fan Day but guessing @anford1 was keeping a close eye on them both.@victoriagraff photos pic.twitter.com/HvZ4Oem8Vr — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) August 5, 2023

A few things I noticed at today's Fan Day.

1. The relationship between Mark Stoops and WR Barion Brown seems like a relaxed one. Brown was sidelined for today's practice with a minor injury and the pair was often seen cutting up and enjoying themselves. pic.twitter.com/5ziRjG6fCN — Regina Rickert (@acrphoto) August 5, 2023

Can you tell they had fun today? pic.twitter.com/dVkXq6jVV9 — Tim Smith (@TimSmithCC) August 5, 2023

Fist bump if you’re ready for Kentucky Football Fan Day pic.twitter.com/Ty5e7pKxHy — Aaron Perkins (@Aaron_Perkins21) August 5, 2023

2. Ray Davis was a mature presence during practice. The senior RB never missed a chance to give encouragement or some sage advice to the younger guys nearly every time they returned to the sideline after a play. Loved the leadership. pic.twitter.com/2jVT2XS8cO — Regina Rickert (@acrphoto) August 5, 2023

