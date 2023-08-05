Saturday Headlines: Kentucky Fan Day Edition

Good morning BBN! It’s officially football time in the Bluegrass.

After a successful media day on Friday, it is now time for an exciting afternoon at Kentucky Football Fan Day.

Starting at 11 am ET, this will be the first look many fans across the fanbase will get at seeing the team Mark Stoops’ program will field in the 2023-24 season.

With a revamped offense under Liam Coen, how will Devin Leary and the young receivers gel playing in front of fans for the first time in their time together? How stout will Brad White’s defense be with a bunch of new faces in the starting 11?

Those are just a few questions we will start to get answers to as fans take in practice at the Joe Craft Football training facility this morning.

If you will be in attendance, the team and staff are asking that people bring school supplies with them to donate to Eastern Kentucky in recognition of the one-year anniversary of the floods. This is being put together by UK Health Care and Appalachian Regional Healthcare.

Eli Cox and Jager Burton look forward to seeing you at Fan Day tomorrow, #BBN!



They also remind those who can that @UK_HealthCare and @ARHHealthcare will be there collecting school supplies in recognition of the one-year anniversary of the floods that hit Eastern Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/7amnHLHbn9 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) August 4, 2023

Go Cats!

The Kentucky Wildcats are on the board in the class of 2025!

Headlines

Stoops, Cats Continue to Adapt to Changing Times – UK Athletics

The world of college athletics is changing on a daily basis. Stoops knows this, and he knows that if he, his staff, and his team don’t embrace those changes, they could get left behind.

Mark Stoops Media Day Press Conference – UK Athletics

"It’s fun. It’s a great group. We’re attacking every day. The approach may be different than 10, 11 years ago, but the enthusiasm is still the same."

Stone Saunders commits to Kentucky- KSR

A huge recruiting win for Liam Coen.

Anthony Davis lands historic extension with Lakers- ESPN

AD gets paid.

Kentucky STUNT Names Vanessa Copeland Assistant Coach – UK Athletics

The new UK assistant won three STUNT national titles at California Baptist.

Two UKTF Recruits To Participate In U20 Pan American Games – UK Athletics

A pair of future Cats will travel to Puerto Rico for the games this weekend.

Courtland Ford discusses coming to Kentucky- Cats Pause

The USC transfer is shaping up to be a key piece of the Big Blue Wall.

Ramon Jefferson gives an injury update- Cats Pause

Jefferson could play a solid role in the backfield this season.

Utah, Arizona State, and Arizona are set to join the Big 12- ESPN

Conference realignment continues. See ya later Pac-12.

Alvin Kamara suspended three games- ESPN

A big loss for the Saints to start the NFL season.

MLB Awards update- CBS

The playoff push is beginning.

Florida State considering private equity partnership- CBS

It appears that FSU is ready to get out of the ACC.