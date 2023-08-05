Oscar Tshiebwe to host basketball camp in Lexington

Oscar Tshiebwe will return to Lexington to host a basketball camp at The Sports Center on Sunday, August 27. The camp cost is $160 and is open to boys and girls in grades 1-8.

It won’t just be a solo effort for the standout center, though.

Players like five-star recruit Justin Edwards, Antonio Reeves, Mr. Kentucky Basketball Reed Sheppard, and many others will be featured and also help out with the camp. This will be a great experience for campers that get exposed to the past, present, and future of Kentucky basketball.

Tshiebwe, during his two seasons with Kentucky, was among the best rebounds college basketball has ever seen, averaging 15.1 boards per game in his first season with the Cats and 13.7 in his second. He averaged 17.4 points per game and 16.5 per game in his first and second seasons, respectively.

Although Kentucky didn’t have the postseason success many would’ve hoped for, Tshiebwe will still be remembered as one of the most-loved Kentucky big men to come through the program.

